GokuMarket Credit Market Cap Hits $706,790.85 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $706,790.85 and $15.06 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.66 or 0.00642620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002574 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000 coins. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

