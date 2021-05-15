Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 45,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 195,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,903.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

