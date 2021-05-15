Zacks: Analysts Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180,000.00 and the highest is $210,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $930,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $970,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $9.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

ATEX traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 53,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,386. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

In other Anterix news, COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 2,018 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,794 shares in the company, valued at $789,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,271,746.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and have sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Anterix by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Anterix by 580.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anterix in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anterix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.