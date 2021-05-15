Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTL. TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 98,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $837.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. Unitil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 68.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 54.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

