Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
FOA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 366,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,332. Finance of America Equity Capital has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $11.65.
About Finance of America Equity Capital
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Equity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Equity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.