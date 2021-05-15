Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FOA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 366,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,332. Finance of America Equity Capital has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

About Finance of America Equity Capital

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC develops and operates an end-to-end loan lending and services platform. Its platform connects borrowers with investors. Its products include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels.

