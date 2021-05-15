Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.47. 2,893,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $50.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

