Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 150 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.2% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.4% in the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 10,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $958,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 39,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $459.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.