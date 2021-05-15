Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Position Raised by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals comprises about 0.8% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned 0.41% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

EIGR opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $279.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). As a group, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

