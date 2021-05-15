Towerview LLC Reduces Holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Towerview LLC lowered its holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,161,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Saga Communications accounts for 15.8% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Towerview LLC owned 0.19% of Saga Communications worth $25,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 79,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saga Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saga Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

In other Saga Communications news, major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $220,498.00. 17.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saga Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.