Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to C$225.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CGJTF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.83.

Get Cargojet alerts:

OTCMKTS:CGJTF traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.12. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 247. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.56 and a 200 day moving average of $156.86. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.