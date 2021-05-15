RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.98. 439,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,664. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in RPM International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

