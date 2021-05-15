Knuff & Co LLC Sells 300 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of A stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

