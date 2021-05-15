Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 2,230 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

