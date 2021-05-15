Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.96. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.