Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 20,015 Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Citizens & Northern at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,360,000 after buying an additional 50,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 287,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $25.65 on Friday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $410.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.