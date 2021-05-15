Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 86,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

