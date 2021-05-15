IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective upped by Argus from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.79.

NYSE:IQV opened at $234.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.97. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $130.71 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

