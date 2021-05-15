Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) SVP Rodney Jackson Sells 763 Shares

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.