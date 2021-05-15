SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $371.10 million-$373.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.21 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.400 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.11. 104,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,099. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $118.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23.
In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.