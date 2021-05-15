SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $371.10 million-$373.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.21 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.400 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.11. 104,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,099. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $118.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

