Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $103.54 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

