HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $580.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $560.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $525.92.

NYSE HUBS opened at $498.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.26. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $178.65 and a 12 month high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.16 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HubSpot by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,624,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

