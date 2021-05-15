Truist Securities Trims Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price to $168.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.19.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

