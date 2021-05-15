Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) is Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9,708.1% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 258,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 255,711 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 274,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $56.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $61.57.

