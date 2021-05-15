BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Bought by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BRP were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in BRP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after buying an additional 80,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $40,156,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in BRP by 0.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,435,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $82.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 3.04. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

