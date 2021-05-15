CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 533 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $110.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $120.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.08 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CIGI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.