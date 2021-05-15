TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Raised by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

NYSE:TRP opened at $50.52 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

