CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TARO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10,399.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 149,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $8,718,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 412,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 70,444 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,601,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARO opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.92.

TARO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

