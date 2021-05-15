Canaccord Genuity Lowers Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $26.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.46.

NASDAQ SWIR traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $14.89. 653,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,355. The firm has a market cap of $549.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

