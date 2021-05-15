Financial Partners Group Inc Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $104.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

