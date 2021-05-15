Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.26. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Wingstop stock opened at $136.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,868 shares of company stock worth $2,320,377. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 549,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,875,000 after buying an additional 92,329 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,912,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

