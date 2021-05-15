Financial Partners Group Inc Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $96.63.

