Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDLO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 133,003 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 74,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 33,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,194,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $46.28 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.