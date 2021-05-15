Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Increased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $234.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

