Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,330 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $67,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $79.10. 794,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $79.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

