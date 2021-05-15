Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 31,789 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,789 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.49% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $74,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,671,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $269.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $173.30 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.44 and a 200 day moving average of $270.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

