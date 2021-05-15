Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,924 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $139,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.23.

Shares of ADSK opened at $277.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 144.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.44 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.