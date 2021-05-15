Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Decreased by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

