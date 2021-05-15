CHADS VC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,420.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. CHADS VC has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $5,420.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00089247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.43 or 0.01145710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00066446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00114950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00061031 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,006,771 coins and its circulating supply is 46,561,225 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

