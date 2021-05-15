AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABCL. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. 902,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,796,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,911 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,116,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 966.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 62,279 shares during the last quarter.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

