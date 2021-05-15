Pepemon Pepeballs 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $412,498.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $131.34 or 0.00268502 BTC on exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.84 million and $412,498.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pepemon Pepeballs

PPBLZ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

