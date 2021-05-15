Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Loop Capital

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Shares of EXP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,808. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $153.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total value of $485,673.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,950.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

