Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 24,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

