Ford Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLM. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 899,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 151,863 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLM opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

