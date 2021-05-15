Scott & Selber Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,074,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.58, for a total transaction of $1,126,259.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,415.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $28,179,728 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $326.38 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $331.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.