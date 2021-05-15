ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,412,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 453,068 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $58,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,803,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

