Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 942,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,716 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $49,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. 6,419,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,368,200. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

