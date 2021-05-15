Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $17.41 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 2,875,649 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

