Analysts Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to announce sales of $8.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $11.63 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $39.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $26.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%.

Several analysts have commented on KIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 217,317 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIN traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. 121,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.19. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.