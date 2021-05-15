Analysts Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to announce sales of $8.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $11.63 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $39.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $26.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%.

Several analysts have commented on KIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 217,317 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIN traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. 121,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.19. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.