CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,321 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $111,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:ESI opened at $22.62 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

