John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 25,000 Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 503.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 311,721 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 84,640 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBSB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

